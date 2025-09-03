MannKind Corporation $MNKD Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 341.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MannKind were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $56,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Up 25.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. MannKind Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.