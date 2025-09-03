Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Critical Analysis

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Amerigo Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 8.33 $58.90 million $0.37 36.90 Amerigo Resources $192.80 million 1.37 $19.24 million $0.11 14.82

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 1 6 3 3.20 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.79, indicating a potential downside of 28.33%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 13.06% 14.38% 8.78% Amerigo Resources 8.74% 15.93% 8.31%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Amerigo Resources on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.