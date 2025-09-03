Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.39 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in YETI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.