Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 110,200 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 18,366.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

