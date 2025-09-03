CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Fabrinet stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
