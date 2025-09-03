CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FN

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.