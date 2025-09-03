MAI Capital Management Sells 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $69.19 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

