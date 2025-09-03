MAI Capital Management Acquires 67 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.70 and a 200-day moving average of $559.82. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

