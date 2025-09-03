MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,003,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

KNSL stock opened at $455.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.