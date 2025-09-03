Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,836.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $512.05 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.