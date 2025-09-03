Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flex by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 219,473 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Flex by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Flex Stock Up 0.1%

FLEX stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,855 shares of company stock worth $20,318,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

