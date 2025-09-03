Quarry LP Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Quarry LP grew its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 970.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.