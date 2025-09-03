Quarry LP Grows Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 652.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1%

EZCORP stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,025.23. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

