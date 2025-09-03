H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

