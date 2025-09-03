Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Position Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AWI stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.14 and a 1 year high of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

