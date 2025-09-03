Quarry LP Has $117,000 Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

Quarry LP raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 136.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 180,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 260,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,048.50. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,408. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

