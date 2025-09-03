Titon (LON:TON) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.22), with a volume of 8098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.23).

Titon Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -307.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Brooke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £8,500. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

