Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 271.52 ($3.64), with a volume of 7896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.67).

Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.40 million, a PE ratio of 3,162.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 2.30 EPS for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a net margin of 95.67% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

