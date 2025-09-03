Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 271.52 ($3.64), with a volume of 7896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.67).
Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.4%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.40 million, a PE ratio of 3,162.79 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 2.30 EPS for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a net margin of 95.67% and a return on equity of 19.42%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.