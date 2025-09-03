City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, adeclineof77.1% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. City Developments has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 35.0%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

