Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 833.3% in August

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, anincreaseof833.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRVMF opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Bravo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

