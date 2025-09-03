Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adropof77.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNCDY opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

