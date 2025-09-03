Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, agrowthof1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Banco Comercial Portugues Price Performance

BPCGY stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Banco Comercial Portugues Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

