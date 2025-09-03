Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.6%

CCK stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Baird R W cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

