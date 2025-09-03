Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 473.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 623,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

