Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $240,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $204.55 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $22,425,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

