Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 207,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,019,204. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $418,718.82. Following the sale, the director owned 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,340.74. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,223 shares of company stock worth $7,257,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

