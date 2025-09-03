3,582 Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV Acquired by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

APTV opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

