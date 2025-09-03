Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 818.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,019 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

