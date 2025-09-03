Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $254,000 Investment in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 860.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 352,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 316,147 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,642.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 749,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 706,155 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

