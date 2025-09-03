Perbak Capital Partners LLP Invests $221,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

