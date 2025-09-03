Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $32.07 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

