Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 11,507 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,434,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

