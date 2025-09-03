Reviewing Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and SC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials -312.11% -27.05% -24.26% SC N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SC has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 1 0 0 0 1.00 SC 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Materials and SC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.12%. Given Origin Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than SC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and SC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials $31.28 million 2.58 -$83.70 million ($0.62) -0.87 SC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Materials.

Summary

Origin Materials beats SC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About SC

(Get Free Report)

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Strattner Financial Group Corp. is a subsidiary of Apollo Resources International, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.