Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

