Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FIW opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

