Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

