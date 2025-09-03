The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 633,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 287,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $111,559,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,717,464. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

