Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 17,232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

