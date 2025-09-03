The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $86,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

