Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,136 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.71.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $344.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.52. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.68 and a 1-year high of $350.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

