Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $71,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.