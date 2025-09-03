Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $58,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

