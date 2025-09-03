Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Stake Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $67,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,954,250. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock worth $38,623,130. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $823.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $777.41 and its 200-day moving average is $677.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

