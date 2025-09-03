Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $95,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,480,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

