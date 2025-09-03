Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $78,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $265.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.75 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

