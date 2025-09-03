Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $63.39 Million Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Shell were worth $63,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,272,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,705,430,000 after acquiring an additional 451,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,253,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,519,000 after buying an additional 352,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shell by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,198 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

