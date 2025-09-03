Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 309,600 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 309,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,586,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,361 shares of company stock valued at $218,575,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

