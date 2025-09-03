Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 24,300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $54,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,116,000 after acquiring an additional 667,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BK opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.