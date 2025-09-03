1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

