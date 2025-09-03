Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,123 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Fund were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Fund alerts:

Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Taiwan Fund stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.