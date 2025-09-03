Financial Analysis: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) versus J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 5.72% 46.94% 11.63% Tilly’s -8.69% -46.32% -13.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tilly’s 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for J.Jill and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

J.Jill currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Tilly’s.

Volatility & Risk

J.Jill has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J.Jill and Tilly’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $610.86 million 0.42 $39.48 million $2.24 7.52 Tilly’s $561.21 million 0.10 -$46.23 million ($1.62) -1.12

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s. Tilly’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J.Jill beats Tilly’s on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

